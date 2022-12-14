Gunna Freed From Prison After Guilty Plea

Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for TAG Heuer

Gunna will walk free after pleading guilty to racketeering after his arrest in May. WSB-TV reported that the rapper, born Sergio Kitchens, pleaded guilty to a charge of racketeering conspiracy in Atlanta in what’s known as an Alford plea — allowing him to plead guilty if it’s in his interest while maintaining his innocence. Gunna was sentenced to five years with one in prison, but that year was commuted to time served, so he will soon be released. “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” Gunna told WSB and other outlets in a statement. Gunna had been charged alongside 27 other rappers and associates of YSL, a.k.a. Young Slime Life, the label and collective headed by his mentor Young Thug (who was charged and remains in jail), which prosecutors called a “criminal street gang.” WSB noted that Gunna must testify if called as a condition of his plea but can plead the Fifth.

Gunna’s plea came after he had been denied bond multiple times and was set to stand trial in January 2023. Gunna explained in his statement that his plea was “publicly acknowledging my association with YSL,” while going on to maintain that he was only involved with the group musically. “I love and cherish my association with YSL music, and always will,” he added. As a condition of his release and the suspended additional four years, Gunna will have to do 500 hours of community service. “I look at this as an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that ‘gangs’ and violence only lead to destruction,” he said.