Harry and Meghan’s Least Shocking Revelations

Harry and Meghan. Photo: Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Did you hear that, reader? It was the collective sigh of relief from the British royal family made after watching Harry and Meghan, the new Netflix docuseries about the couple who left their royal duties in the wake of racism from both the press and the family. Though the first volume — three one-hour-long installments — adds new detail to the couple’s long-distance courtship up to their wedding day, nothing much too shocking is revealed. Oprah already got the scoop on the racism allegations against nameless members of the royal family. Several lawsuits describe the couple’s disillusionment with the British tabloid machine. And who could forget that the British Empire was built on profits from the transatlantic slave trade and imperialism, as the documentary lightly touches on? So, in lieu of royal revelations, these are the details The Crown’s inevitable reboot won’t need to make up from Harry & Meghan.

Meghan met Harry during her “single girl summer.”

A recently single Meghan vowed to spend her vacation sipping martinis and galavanting through Europe in 2016, but the world had other plans. “I was really intent on being single and just have fun girl time,” she said in an on-camera interview. “I had a career. I had my life. I had my path … and then came H. I mean, he literally, talk about a plot twist.” Her friend Lucy Fraser dubbed the adventure Meghan’s “single girl summer,” in yet another win for the versatile phrase Megan Thee Stallion coined a couple years back. While on her getaway, she heard “Prince Haz” was interested in her, to which she responded, “Who’s that?”

Harry fell for Meghan when he saw a picture of her using a doggy-ears Snapchat filter.

It was Harry’s idea to set up their very first date. He saw a picture of Meghan using a doggy-ears Snapchat filter and was immediately smitten. “I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them; it was like a Snapchat,” he explained. “That was the first thing.” A mutual friend connected the two at Harry’s behest. Who knew the already historic Snapchat filter, easily one of the best to use for thirst traps, would actually ensnare a prince?

Kids of divorced parents understand each other, they theorize.

Though they were raised in dissonant backgrounds, they bleed the same color (the color of being children of divorce). “I think most kids who are the product of divorced parents have a lot in common, no matter what your background is,” Harry shared. Meghan wrote a poem with rhyming couplets about her two households in grade school, which she recited from memory. “Don’t get me wrong, it’s not that bad / But often times it makes me sad.” Dr. Seuss is shaking.

Prince Harry makes a quip about having red hair.

“They were surprised a ginger could land such a beautiful woman.”

He also expresses his shame over wearing a Nazi costume to a party when he was 20.

“The thing with unconscious bias is actually no one’s fault, but once it’s been pointed out or identified within yourself, you then need to make it right,” he said. The fifth in line for the British throne called the 2005 antisemitic incident “one of the biggest mistakes of my life,” feeling “so ashamed afterwards.” To try to learn from the incident, he met with a rabbi and a Holocaust survivor in the wake of the backlash.

Meghan’s race and her dishonorable background (Hollywood actress) was a turnoff for the royal family.

Though the story of the royal family’s alleged issue with Meghan’s race has been well documented, the actress discussed one of the other problems the firm had with her background. She’s an actress (derogatory). “The actress thing was the biggest problem, funnily enough,” Meghan said. “There was a big idea of what that looks like from the U.K. standpoint. Hollywood — it was very easy for them to typecast that.” Harry added that the family thought a relationship with an actress meant that it wouldn’t “last.”

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, makes her first extensive public comments.

Ragland says she had to explain to her daughter that the backlash to her presence in the royal family was “about race.” “As a parent, in hindsight I would absolutely like to go back and have that very real conversation about how the world sees you,” she said. As for what she thought of Harry? “He was six-foot-one, a handsome man with red hair, really great manners. He was just really nice. And they looked really happy together. Yeah, like he was the one.”

The Princess Diaries’ princess training doesn’t exist in real life.

One of Anne Hathaway’s best works is about being suddenly thrust into royal life. “Do you remember that old movie, Princess Diaries with Anne Hathaway?” Meghan began. “There’s no class and some person who goes, ‘Sit like this. Cross your legs like this. Use this fork. Don’t do this.’” So she had to Google things like the British national anthem. She taught herself how to do the royal wave. “It was baptism by fire.” Can’t believe The Princess Diaries turned out to be so unrealistic.