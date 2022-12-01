Harry & Meghan No Longer Silenced in Upcoming Docuseries

Fresh off Meghan’s successful podcast run and Prince Harry’s autobiography announcement, the formerly silenced royals are gearing up for yet another (controlled) reveal about their interior lives. The first teaser for the upcoming Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan is out, promising to give fans a peek at what happens out of sight and off the record. “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry says in a voice-over as images of the couple’s intimate moments and public engagements flicker across the screen. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.” Meghan is more straightforward about the documentary’s raison d’être. “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear the story from us?” the Archetypes host asks — rhetorically, of course.

The highly anticipated docuseries arrives at a tumultuous time for the British royal family. Queen Elizabeth’s death in September prompted the first royal succession in a little more than 70 years, while a recent racist comment from Prince William’s godmother and the late queen’s lady-in-waiting on November 28 led to her resignation. It was previously reported that Harry and Meghan held off releasing the tell-all documentary out of respect for the queen, after first signing a multiyear deal with Netflix in September 2020 to produce their own content. The revelations are coming soon.