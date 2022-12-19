Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on three charges, including forcible rape on Jane Doe 1, in December 19 in his Los Angeles rape trial. However, he was found not guilty of sexual battery against Jane Doe 2 and the jury did not reach a decision on the last three counts on Jane Doe 2 and 4 and declared a mistrial. He faces up to 24 years in prison. Weinstein, who was found guilty of rape and sexual assault in New York City on February 24, 2020, faced two counts of rape and five counts of sexual assault for alleged incidents in California from 2004 to 2013, per CNN. Weinstein’s just completed trial in California featured harrowing testimony from his sexual-assault accusers, such as Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California governor Gavin Newsom. During Siebel Newsom’s testimony on November 14, she said that Weinstein raped her about 17 years ago, at a Los Angeles hotel, where she went thinking there would be a work meeting.

Louisette Geiss, Siebel Newsom’s friend, was also called to the stand as a witness. Geiss, who herself has accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, told jurors that Siebel Newsom disclosed the alleged assault to her. During the trial, the prosecution called 44 witnesses to the stand over a period of some four weeks of testimony, per reports. The judge overseeing Weinstein’s case dropped four of the 11 charges Weinstein originally faced after prosecutors said they did not plan on continuing with counts involving an accuser who has been referred to as Jane Doe No. 5. Weinstein pleaded not guilty in his L.A. case and has maintained his innocence in response to allegations that he engaged in nonconsensual sexual activity. Weinstein is serving a 23-year-sentence in his New York case.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.