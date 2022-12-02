Los Espookys Canceled by HBO, Enemies of the Moon

Bernado Velasco as Renaldo. Photo: Pablo Arellano Spataro/HBO

Citizens of unnamed Latin American country, a great tragedy has befallen. On December 2, HBO canceled Los Espookys, the spookiest, weirdest, and most original comedy on television, Variety confirmed December 2. Los Espookys, which debuted in 2019, lasted for two seasons on the network. It followed Andrés, the blue-haired heir to a chocolate throne (Julio Torres), Úrsula, a reasonable lesbian who is incapable of being fucked with (Cassandra Ciangherotti), Renaldo, the dutiful leader (Bernardo Velasco), and Tatí, the many-hatted, empty-headed enigma (Ana Fabrega), as they go into business doing ooky-spooky odd jobs, including but not limited to protecting the owner of a graveyard named Oliver Twix from local families angry he doesn’t know where any of the bodies are buried and impersonating Shakira to inform the public that the untalented artist who created a Shakira sculpture did not do a bad job sculpting her. Those, friends, both occurred in one season-two episode. We repeat: A tragedy!

Written and created by Fred Armisen, Julio Torres, and Ana Fabrega, Los Espookys brought the goth culture prominent in Latin America into the mainstream. Plus, Fred Armisen played Tico, a valet who loved to park cars, and Oscar nominee Yalitza Aparicio appeared as the Moon. Let us be the first to tell HBO, the Moon will not be happy about this decision. RIP, Los Espookys. If there’s any show that could thrive living on in death, it’s this one.