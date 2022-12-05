HBO Max Ghosts FBoy Island

Photo: HBO Max/YouTube

FBoy Island, one of HBO Max’s best-performing reality shows, is getting that Zaslav axe. Not content to potentially remove half of the streamer’s name, HBO Max is also paring down its original unscripted content. According to Deadline, the production company responsible for FBoy Island, STX, is shopping the show around to other platforms.

Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, FBoy Island plopped 3 single ladies in the Caymans, where they had to choose between “nice guys” (who want love) and “Fboys” (who want $$$). HBO Max said the show had the biggest premiere of any Max Original reality show. It was renewed for a second season, which premiered in July 2022.