Henry Cavill’s Superman Is, Once Again, Out of the DCU

Goodnight, sweet space prince. May flights of Superdogs sing thee to thy rest. Henry Cavill announced on social media that he is officially no longer a part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s 10-year plan for the DCU. “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone,” the former Man of Steel wrote. “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October.” Cavill was stoic about the news, adding “this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.” This week has been all about who is and isn’t involved with the new universe. Patty Jenkins isn’t, nor is Matt Reeves and RPattz’s Sad Batman.

It’s possible the already greenlit Sad Batman 2 will still be on the slate, if out of the continuity. We’’ll know more when the Gunn/Safran regime reveals their slate, something Gunn says will happen early next year. One thing def in the works: a Yung Superman story. “In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill,” Gunn tweeted. He also said that the door is still open for Cavill to put the cape back on later in the 10-year DCU plan. “[W]e’re big fans,” Gunn wrote, “and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

