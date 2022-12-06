Happy Christmas! Enjoy an early gift by way of British TV. I Hate Suzie, the funniest, darkest show about show business returns with an “anti-Christmas special,” in which Suzie Pickles attempts to stage a grand comeback by entering reality dance-competition Dance Crazee. For those unfamiliar with season one of I Hate Suzie (go watch it on HBO Max now), the series follows the travails of a deeply self-destructive child star turned actress played by Billie Piper, who co-created the show with Succession writer Lucy Prebble. The three-episode second season finds her “battling ex-husband Cob (Daniel Ings) with the help of estranged best friend Naomi (Leila Farzad) … all whilst staying on Dance Crazee long enough to finance her new role as single mom and ex-wife.” There’ll be dancing. There’ll be over-the-top costumes. There’ll be exchanges, like, “Are you happy with everyone hating you?” “Well, no, it’s not lovely.” I Hate Suzie premieres in the U.S. on HBO Max on December 22.