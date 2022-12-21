Prison Won’t Stop Luther﻿ From Solving Crimes

DCI Luther. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

The system can’t hold Idris Elba’s Luther back. So, he executes a prison break in the upcoming Netflix film Luther: The Fallen Sun. The story of the detective chief inspector — imprisoned after nearly solving a case of a string of cyber serial murders — picks up where the five-season British series left off. Plagued by his failure to apprehend the real villain, Luther feels obliged to make tough choices behind bars. “Luther is just so haunted — that’s his whole thing,” Elba told Entertainment Weekly in an interview out December 21. “Even when he’s a free man, he can’t help but chase it, chase the ghosts that get into his head. And I think that’s what drives him in this film. He’s just very haunted by things he’s done, things he could have done, people that have died.” Taunted by the actual offender while serving his sentence, he has no choice but to break out. After all, who else but Luther has the cunning to catch the guy? The film stars Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk. Luther: The Fallen Sun arrives on Netflix in March 2023.