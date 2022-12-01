Harrison Ford, de-aged. Photo: Lucasfilm/YouTube

It’s been a long time coming for the Indiana Jones franchise. After years in development and going through several rewrites, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is finally coming out for one final swing. The new Harrison Ford film features a mix of old and new faces; this is the first Indy film to not be written by George Lucas. Instead, Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and James Mangold are taking the reins as screenwriters for the movie, with the latter directing. While Steven Spielberg originally signed on to direct the project back in 2015, he bowed out of the role in 2020 and passed the baton to the Logan director. However, Spielberg is still producing the project alongside George Lucas. While much of the film is still yet to be uncovered like an ancient treasure, we’ve searched the globe (internet) and compiled the trailer, cast, release date, and more pieces of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny below.

What’s happening in the trailer?

It’s here, and de-aging technology is doing its job well for Harrison Ford. And we got the shot of a horse galloping through the subway tunnels. Lucky D23 Expo attendees got a glimpse of the first sizzle reel at the convention in September. According to a Gizmodo report, the fast-paced clip teased good ol’ Professor Indy teaching classes, divers plunging underwater, carts racing down streets, a classic train-top battle, a horse running through the New York City subway system — oh, and tomb-raiding, of course.

“I miss the desert,” old friend Sallah, played by John Rhys-Davies, says in the trailer. “I miss the sea. And I miss waking up every morning wondering what wonderful adventure the new day will bring to us.”

“Those days are come and gone,” says Indy. The reel ends with the adventurer cracking his whip at a room full of villains … only to be met with the barrels of several guns.

“Perhaps,” answers Sallah. “Perhaps not.”

Who’s in the cast?

Joining Harrison Ford as he reprises his role as Indiana Jones for one last time is newcomer to the franchise Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena, who plays his goddaughter and is described as an “adventurer and femme fatale.” Other newbies include Thomas Kretschmann, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and Olivier Richters in undisclosed roles. John Rhys-Davies’s Sallah, who was last seen in The Last Crusade, returns. However, the team confirmed that Shia LaBeouf would not return as Jones’s son back in 2017. Lastly, the final villain for Indy to take on is Mads Mikkelsen’s Voller, who draws inspiration from Werner von Braun, a German American, ex-Nazi aerospace engineer. Every good villain needs a henchman, and Boyd Holbrook fills the final role as Klaber.

Does Indiana Jones 5 have a title?

It didn’t — for a while at least. With the first trailer came the official title: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The film was originally teased as just Indiana Jones at D23 in September, giving little away about the plot. According to Empire, the film takes place in 1969 around the time of the space race between Russia and the United States, with a major scene reportedly taking place at the Apollo 11 ticker-tape parade. (Side note: Vulture’s Nate Jones was very close with two of his predictions being the film would take place in 1970 or 1966 back in 2018.) The plot details are thin; however, co-writer Jez Butterworth shared that Jones will be going up against ex-Nazi NASA scientists, with the main villain being Mikkelsen’s Voller, who is inspired by, you guessed it, an ex-Nazi NASA scientist.

What we do know is that Harrison Ford is de-aged for the film’s adrenaline-fueled opening sequence, where Indy finds himself swarmed in a Nazi-occupied castle circa 1944 before getting into the meat and potatoes of the story, set in 1969. “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “The audience doesn’t experience the change between the ’40s and ’60s as an intellectual conceit, but literally experiences the buccaneering spirit of those early days … and then the beginning of now.” Ford took one look at himself de-aged and called it “a little spooky.” “This is the first time I’ve seen it where I believe it,” he said.

What’s the release date?

The film is set to swing into theaters on June 30, 2023.

This post has been updated.