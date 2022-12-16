Jane Fonda Announces That Her Cancer Is in Remission

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WIF (Women in Film)

Jane Fonda has shared a happy update on her health. “Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo,” Fonda announced in a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever!!!” on Thursday. The Grace and Frankie actress, who turns 85 on December 21, thanked fans who sent her well wishes after she revealed in September that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. At the time, Fonda said that she would need to undergo six months of chemotherapy. That seems to have been a slight overestimate, which is fortunate news for Fonda; she wrote in her blog post that her experience with chemotherapy recently took a turn for the worse. While her first four treatments were “rather easy,” she said the latest two-week session was so “rough” that it made it hard for her to “accomplish much of anything.” Shortly after the effects of that round of chemo wore off, however, she returned to the D.C. streets for one of her “Fire Drill Fridays” climate crisis rallies. She then publicly lobbied against Senator Joe Manchin’s so-called “Dirty Deal,” which would fast-track fossil fuel projects. Given the level of her continued activism, it seems clear that the c-word that Fonda is more worried about right now is still “climate,” not “cancer.”