Horror Houses Blumhouse and Atomic Monster May Soon Merge

Photo: Atomic Monster/Warner Bros. Discovery

Everyone, prepare yourselves for Annabelle vs. the Purge. According to Deadline, Jason Blum’s Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster are in “advanced talks” to merge. M3gan, the killer-robot-doll film made by both companies, is something of a test run of this merger-to-be. Blumhouse is responsible for much of Universal’s horror output, heading up such properties as the latest Halloweens, perfect horror comedies Happy Death Day and Freaky, and The Purge series. Wan’s Atomic Monster production company is responsible for the whole dang Conjuring-verse, as well as Insidious and the Saw series. Per Deadline, the merger will see both companies beef up their slates — especially Atomic Monster, which will have access to Blumhouse’s TV, gaming, and audio infrastructure. One project both discussed with The Hollywood Reporter was a sequel to 2020’s The Invisible Man. “Should our dreams come true and our two companies get to work together,” Blum said, “maybe James will help me solve that problem.” Plus, the opportunities for horror mashups that open up. Jigsaw trapping that freak from The Black Phone! The Paranormal Activity demon fighting allegedly perfect married exorcists Ed and Lorraine Warren. The possibilities are endless.

This story has been updated.