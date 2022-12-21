Non-Deepfaked Jeff Garlin to Join Never Have I Ever Season 4

Photo: ABC

In his first post-Goldbergs casting, Jeff Garlin is joining Never Have I Ever for its final season. Per Deadline, Garlin will be playing “Len, a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who makes Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) reconsider if she really is done with relationships forever.” So we’re getting an adult romance, à la Alice and Sam the Butcher on The Brady Bunch? With Jeff Garlin? Okay.

Garlin’s last series regular role was on The Goldbergs, which he left after an HR investigation. The show used a CGI Garlin lookalike in season 9, before killing his character off in season 10. He is confirmed to return to Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12, per IndieWire. He also has a role in Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood epic, Babylon. The third season of Never Have I Ever dropped on Netflix earlier this year.