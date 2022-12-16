Jen Shah Will Not Attend Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Bravo

In an Instagram statement on December 16, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City menace Jen Shah confirmed she would not be attending the show’s season-three reunion. “On September 14, 2022, I was informed by Bravo executives that I was not invited to attend the Season 3 Reunion,” Shah wrote. However, she claimed she was later invited: “I was disappointed because I would have no venue to confront inaccuracies and address my storyline with cast members. Out of nowhere, on November 29, two and a half weeks ago, I was invited to attend.” So what happened? According to Shah, she made clear to Bravo she would not discuss any information related to her “legal case or sentencing” following her July 11 guilty plea to fraud. But “Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss this ‘storyline,’” Shah said. Wanting to focus on her and her family’s well-being, she allegedly then denied the reunion invitation. So does this mean Shah is officially out for RHOSLC season four? Only Andy Cohen knows.

Jen Shah makes it official - she will *not* attend the #RHOSLC Reunion! pic.twitter.com/3wjUBVJ2lH — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) December 16, 2022