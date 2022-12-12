Jennifer Coolidge Tells Ariana Grande About Her ‘Best Dick’ Post–American Pie

Just kiki-ing. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images and Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge has previously said she was drowning in men after playing Stifler’s mom, a.k.a. “the MILF,” in American Pie. So when her equally horny friend Ariana Grande interviewed her “thank u, next” video co-star for the cover of Entertainment Weekly, she just had to pry. “You’ve spoken publicly about the tremendous impact that playing Stifler’s mom has had on your life. In particular, how much dick it’s gotten you,” Grande led in, ever the interviewer. “Do you remember the best dick you got from playing Stifler’s mom?” Coolidge replied that “it was definitely the youngest fellow” before going on to explain that she had exaggerated a bit about her increased prospects. “So I’m glad you’re asking me,” Coolidge said.

But back to that man. “This one guy was particularly young — legal, of course, it was all very legal — but it was funny because we had to …” Coolidge said, trailing off a few times. But when Grande reminded her she didn’t have to answer, Coolidge replied, “Don’t you want to know?” Yes!, readers exclaimed. “Afterwards, the next morning, I told him I needed to get a blow dry,” Coolidge remembered. “So he was so young, we called his mother to see where I could get a blow dry. It was so weird that happened on the phone, it was very clear that we were in the bed together.” His mother eventually recommended a place at a mall, “so it all worked out.” Better outcome than we can say for Tanya getting dick in The White Lotus.