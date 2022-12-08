Jennifer Lawrence Knows Other Women Have Led Action Films Before

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

Jennifer Lawrence didn’t mean to suggest that she made herstory, okay? Everyone can calm down now. Yesterday, Variety dropped Lawrence’s conversation with Viola Davis for the Actors on Actors series. “I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie, because it wouldn’t work, we were told,” Lawrence said during the nearly 45-minute interview. “Girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.” Unsurprisingly, the Causeway star has now clarified to The Hollywood Reporter that she misspoke, and obviously knows that other women have led action films. (Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Yeoh, Pam Grier, Uma Thurman, Michelle Rodriguez, and Milla Jovovich are just some of the women who played action heroines before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute.) “What I meant to emphasize was how good it feels,” Lawrence said. “And I meant that with Viola — to blow past these old myths that you hear about … about the chatter that you would hear around that kind of thing. But it was my blunder and it came out wrong. I had nerves talking to a living legend.”