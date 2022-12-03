John Krasinki’s Kids Think He’s Just Some Guy

First his own co-star says she’s never met him, now this? John Krasinski stopped by The Late Show on Thursday and told Stephen Colbert that his own children don’t believe that he starred in The Office. He recently showed his 6-year-old and 8-year-old daughters a few episodes of the workplace sitcom, which he stars in as Jim Halpert. “That’s not you,” he recalls one of them scoffing. “Guy looks a lot like you though.” The mini Krasinskis apparently don’t even know he’s an actor, and instead believe he works in an actual office. He said a fan once recognized him as “John, from The Office!” while he was walking his children to school, so they naturally assumed that the stranger knew their dad from a literal office. He joked that they believe that Emily Blunt, who they know is an actress, married him “out of charity.” But she played Mary Poppins, so of course she has an umbrella up with that demographic.

