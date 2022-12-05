Julia Roberts Was Festooned in Cloon at the Kennedy Center Honors

jeremy scott you are wanted for your crimes Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

If Julia Roberts has any trendsetting powers, prints are in this year. Not animal or stripes but gilded-frame Getty Images pics of George Clooney stamped all over whatever clothes you happen to be wearing. You can dress a Clooney print up (like for the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors that took place on Sunday in D.C.) or down (like these socks I just found on Redbubble). Clooney was honored at this year’s ceremony, and his friend and Ticket to Paradise co-star showed up for it with the fervor of a stan in a custom black gown by Moschino. Elizabeth Stewart styled the look with a black blazer to make it professional and businesslike — the sort of thing you’d wear to a job interview or on CBS. You know what this means? Clooney is now honor-bound to attend the Oscars in a Julia Roberts–print suit.