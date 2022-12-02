Kate Berlant’s Broth Grift Won Late Night This Week

Photo: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

We’re down a few late-night shows this week, thanks to Thanksgiving. Some shows take off the week before, some shows take off the week after. Seth Meyers always does a show on Thanksgiving night starring his whole dang family. This year, his dad tested positive for COVID, which resulted in the fam roasting him as he Zoomed into 30 Rock. Also off this week was Ziwe, which returned on a week when most other shows weren’t airing. Welcome back, Ziwe! Bob the Drag Queen was right on your most recent episode: Harriet Tubman wouldn’t think twice about shooting Spider-Man, and more people need to say it.

This week also saw some big announcements on late night: Will Smith announced that he’s still sorry about that whole slap thing on The Daily Show, Greta Gerwig announced her second pregnancy on The Tonight Show, and Dolly Parton dropped the name of her upcoming rock album on The Tonight Show. (It’s gonna be called Rock Star, FYI.) But the big announcements weren’t where the funny was this week. Let’s see how late night recovered from its Turkey Day hangover.

5. James Corden Yells at His Audience

If you haven’t heard, James Corden has been going through something of an image thing lately. This monologue segment did a waaaaay better job of image rehab than that New York Times interview. He got his late-night audience to try and harmonize, and when they were dog shit at it, he yelled at them. You’d think this wouldn’t work in his favor, but it shows Corden is a guy who thinks his own rage is funny. He doesn’t take his own yelling seriously, so why should you? There’s also a fun bit where everyone yells at him for pronouncing puma Britishly, a.k.a. with a diphthong. Point is: I’m not immune to propaganda, and The Late Late Show monologue space keeps seeming like a fun hang.

4. Michael Kosta’s Cyber Monday Purchases on The Daily Show

Speaking of being a sucker for certain kinds of media: slideshow comedy. It may have already hit its apex, but when a slide changes right as someone’s telling a joke, it still hits for me. Michael Kosta took The Daily Show audience through a slideshow of his perhaps wrongheaded Cyber Monday purchases, and it worked for me. Wrong applications for a breast pump? Completely misunderstanding how the stock market works? Plus a coffin gag? What’s not to like here!

3. Tooning Out the News Goes Hell-Bent for Leather

Did somebody cancel on Tooning Out the News? Nothing else can really explain why Manhattan leather-store owner Chuck Bones appeared on the show to advise Mike Pence on a hypothetical tough-guy makeover. But the bizarre mismatch of guest to show was really fun. Bones was game, trying to weigh in on who will be House Majority Leader, and recommending a suede jacket to a cartoon pundit going through a fictional midlife crisis. Why should things make sense, anyway?

2. James Austin Johnson Fine-Tunes His Dylan

Of everything I saw this week, this clip definitely did the best at escaping the late-night bubble. Normal people watched — and shared! — this clip of Saturday Night Live’s James Austin Johnson doing several different versions of Bob Dylan singing “Jingle Bells.” But the moment that went unheralded in this segment was when Johnson joked that he looooves having his fame directly tied to Donald Trump. It was an honest lament, but one tinged with irony when you’re saying it to Jimmy “The Tousler” Fallon. Nobody’s happy with how all this has shaken out! We’ve all been through so much, us workers in the topical comedy mines.

1. Kate Berlant Shills Broth

What’s better than a genuinely viral late-night clip? A late-night clip that results in a brand deal. Kate Berlant went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the winter run of her one-woman show, Kate. And she used some of that TV time to hawk a favorite broth brand in hopes of getting a sponsorship. Berlant is no stranger to creating art in order to get free shit, as Poog (the podcast she co-hosts with Jacqueline Novak) basically runs on pleas for spon. The bit was funny on Kimmel, but as Berlant updated on Instagram, it got results! Love it when a plan comes together.