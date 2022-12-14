Kathryn Hahn to Play Wild-Multiverse Cheryl Strayed

Cheryl Slayed (not a typo). Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic and Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Attention, little Wild-lings! A new Cheryl Strayed adaptation is coming to the small screen, and this one stars Kathryn Hahn in the role previously made famous by Reese Witherspoon: a fictionalized version of Cheryl Strayed. Tiny Beautiful Things will be a dramatized adaptation of Strayed’s book of the same name, which compiled the best of her “Dear Sugar” advice column at online literary magazine the Rumpus. What makes this book ripe for adaptation is the way in which Strayed entwined her own personal life experiences throughout her pseudonymous letters of advice. In fact, Tiny Beautiful Things previously had a stage adaptation at the Public, written by and starring Nia Vardalos. (Should it have been called Big Fat Things or My Tiny Beautiful Greek Wedding? Missed opportunity, smh.)

Showrunner Liz Tigelaar describes the series to Vanity Fair as a “hero’s journey” that asks, “What if you told a story about a version of Cheryl that hadn’t hiked the Pacific Crest Trail?” This proposition essentially creates a Wild multiverse, predicated on something we’ll call Strayeng Theory, wherein Hahn will be the Miles Morales to Reese Witherspoon’s Peter Parker. (And Nia Vardalos, crucially, will be Reeve Carney.) The series will premiere on Hulu in spring 2023.