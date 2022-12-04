Keke Palmer Turned Her SNL Monologue Into a Pregnancy Reveal

Call it her mom-ologue. Keke Palmer hosted last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live and addressed the rumors that she’s giving birth to more than just memes. “People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she said, proving her point by opening her jacket to show her baby bump. The 29-year-old actress started her monologue by manifesting an Oscar nomination for her role in Jordan Peele’s Nope. She then reminded the audience that she’s been in the business since she was 9 years old, making Laurence Fishburne mad on the set of Akeelah and the Bee. After this trip back to the start of her career, she finally got around to revealing her latest project: motherhood. Even though Palmer tried to keep the news a secret, people kept coming up to her and congratulating her. “I’m like, shhh, can y’all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear, then we can get to the damn baby shower,” she joked. “But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited guys, I’m going to be a mom.” We sincerely hope that the first words the child hears in the delivery room are “Baby, this is Keke Palmer.”

