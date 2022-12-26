Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s annual Hanukkah cover-a-thon ended in star-studded fashion with a rendition of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” Not since the Kardashians remade their mother’s birthday video has this many celebs sung this melody. Karen O, Inara George, Beck, Pink, Black, Jack Black, and Kyle Gass all joined in on the song, with Rage Kage himself providing the “We love it!” refrain. That’s always the key in any rendition of “I Love L.A.” The song, a mocking take on the faux sunniness of Angelenos, has somehow transformed into a sunny ode to Los Angeles. It’s played when the Dodgers win a baseball game, it’s been covered by the first family of Calabasas as previously mentioned, and has given 6th street the acclaim it deserves. Now does that mean people in LA’s are stupidly misunderstanding the song, or that they love their city warts and all? Grohl and Kurstin’s cover was filmed in LA’s beloved Largo Theater at the Coronet, which also hosted the last pandemic leg of Conan.

Related