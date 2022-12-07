Did You Know That There’s a Lana Del Rey Album Coming Next March?

Lana Del Rey. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If the simple title Blue Banisters had you worried last time, don’t be: Lana Del Rey is still in her wordy era. And after 2020’s Violet Bent Backward Over the Grass and 2021’s Chemtrails Over the Country Club, her new one takes the cake. Del Rey’s next album is called Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, out March 10, 2023. She released the title track as a lead single on December 7, one of her most orchestral, lush songs in recent memory. “When’s it gonna be my turn?” Del Rey wails in the chorus between references to the Eagles’ “Hotel California” and Harry Nilsson’s “Don’t Forget Me.” (So she really has been listening to a lot of Nilsson.) The song returns to her partnership with Jack Antonoff, who was absent from Blue Banisters, with additional production from key Banisters collaborators Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes. And on the topic of partnerships, Del Rey co-wrote “Ocean Blvd” with Mike Hermosa, a director and her rumored ex-boyfriend.

Antonoff, Erickson, Dawes, and Hermosa, along with Benji, are part of the album’s core creative team with Del Rey, per album covers. But Ocean Blvd looks to be a more collaborative album than Del Rey’s past few, with features from Antonoff’s band Bleachers, past collaborator Father John Misty, Grammy darling Jon Batiste, rapper Tommy Genesis, singer-songwriter SYML, and even her pastor, Judah Smith. (She’s still in her church-girl era, too.) News of Ocean Blvd caps off an otherwise quiet year from Del Rey — literally, considering how few words she sang on one of her only releases, Taylor Swift’s “snow on the beach.” She previously released two albums, Chemtrails and Banisters, in 2021 and fought a war with the culture in the years before.