Lizzo Thought This Seth Meyers Writer Looked Like Paul Rudd Before She Got Drunk

As things go with Lizzo (and tequila), the pop star’s “Day Drinking” segment on Late Night With Seth Meyers got loose pretty quickly. Just a few shots into their first game, Meyers spilled “the fucking funniest thing I’ve ever heard” about his guest: “One of our writers came over and had his mask on, and Lizzo said to him, ‘Are you Paul Rudd?’” (Bear in mind, this would’ve been before the liquor started flowing.) Lizzo quickly defended herself, yelling, “Tell me this ain’t motherfuckin’ Paul Rudd!” as the writer, Seth Reiss (also a co-writer of The Menu!), came over. Meyers promised Lizzo they’d bring him back at the end of the segment for a reveal, and many tequila shots (plus gross mixed-wine drinks and eggnog) later, he remembered. “Fuck, this better not be — this better,” a drunk Lizzo stammered before Reiss removed his mask, revealing a full beard. “Oh!” Lizzo exclaimed, covering her face and bursting into laughter. “You don’t look anything like Paul Rudd!” she shouted at Reiss as he stood there, stone faced and sober. Judge for yourself:

A Paul Rudd doppelgänger (left) and Late Night With Seth Meyers writer Seth Reiss. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo by Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube

Lizzo did go on to try some damage control. “You do look really hot,” she told Reiss. “Like, you are handsome. You look Grecian. Greek god. He’s giving me Greek god!” But if anyone needed a shot after all that, it was him.