Photo: Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

James Madison’s crystal flute isn’t the only one who gets to share the spotlight with Lizzo. The Special singer was honored as the People’s Champion at last night’s People’s Choice Awards, but she quickly shifted the focus to 17 activists who she felt also deserved the recognition. “To be an icon isn’t about how long you’ve had your platform,” Lizzo said in her acceptance speech. “Being an icon is about what you do with that platform. And ever since the beginning of my career, I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalized voices.” The women she then invited onstage represented a range of causes, including the Flint water crisis, abortion access, and trans rights. All of their faces were projected onto the stage screen. Lizzo appeared to get particularly choked up when she introduced a woman who is working to combat “senseless and despicable gun violence” after her sister was killed in the Uvalde shooting. She also recognized Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, for her contributions to the fight against police violence. “Give them their flowers!” Lizzo concluded. “Power will always be to the people!” Watch her honor each activist’s cause in full below, proving exactly why she won the award.