Lizzo Is Now SNL’s Last Musical Guest of the Year

Lizzo will fill in as Saturday Night Live’s last musical guest of the year on December 17, replacing the previously scheduled Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs explained in a social-media statement that guitarist Nick Zinner is still recovering from a monthlong bout of pneumonia, which means the band can no longer perform at SNL or KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas festival in Los Angeles. “[W]e are deeply thankful and expectedly heartbroken we cannot rise to these occasions,” the group wrote. “It’s been a tough week, and it’s been a tough year on the health front for us alongside so many artists who are committed to connecting with audiences amidst a pandemic. We send our love to our fans and supporters, thank you for your understanding and well wishes, it means the world to us.”

Lizzo previously did double-duty as the host and musical guest on SNL’s bitchiest episode ever, vowing to break the record for the most times “bitch” was said on live TV. The Austin Butler–hosted December 17 episode will be her third time performing on the show, and her first time working with someone who has been possessed by the spirit of Elvis … we think.

