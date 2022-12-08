And on the Eighth Day of Christmas: 8 M3GANs Dancing

M3GAN5. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The most chaotic part of the 2022 holiday season is a video of not one, but eight M3GAN dolls dancing to Taylor Swift’s “It’s Nice to Have a Friend.” At the December 7 world premiere of the creepy doll movie, out January 6, eight wigs stood symmetrically on the red carpet as they slowly, awkwardly, and slayfully twirled the red carpet and danced for one minute and 35 seconds, to the choreography M3GAN herself made legendary in the movie’s initial trailer. The titular murderer-doll-android is played by Amie Donald, a 12-year-old Australian dancer — obviously, M3GAN has training — but that threatening voice in the trailer belongs to 18-year-old Jenna Davis (Raven’s Home). Following the fellow M3GAN5’s routine (and a faint rumble of applause), the dolls stood staring blankly for an entire minute before exiting — one by one — the carpet in almost complete silence. Nobody spoke, nobody moved, and in just a couple blinks, they were gone, on their way to terrorize unsuspecting families as Christmas presents. The end.

How about a #M3GAN dance choreographed to Taylor Swift with 8 M3GANs? pic.twitter.com/wg32DyTolG — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) December 8, 2022