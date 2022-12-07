Robot Renesmee Hits Some Choreo in M3gan

Give whoever cut the M3gan trailer a raise for including shots of some memeworthy choreo. Plus, they tease scenes with Brian Jordan Alvarez! The upcoming (somehow already iconic) horror film follows an 8-year-old named Cady (Violet McGraw), who moves in with her aunt Gemma (Get Out and Girls’ Allison Williams) after the loss of her parents. Gemma has the bright idea to enlist M3gan, a “model-3 generative android” whose looks are reminiscent of Bella Swan’s firstborn, to keep Cady from feeling lonely or sad. But the robot doll takes her job as protector far too seriously. She begins by questioning Gemma’s judgment but quickly spirals into a more violent kind of companionship. From refusing commands to turning herself off and assaulting Cady’s peers to blowing stuff up and slicing people open, it’s clear the bot will stop at nothing when she perceives a threat. That includes performing a little obligatory jig before turning on her creators in their lab. The minds at Blumhouse knew enough to know the “creepy robot Renesmee doing acrobatic dance before murdering her creators” scene needed make a reappearance after going viral with the first trailer. This time, it’s set to “Dolls,” by Bella Poarch, so nobody can accuse them of being too subtle. They also knew that giving up most of the plot isn’t an issue when you can include lines like “I have a new primary user. Me!” and “I’m M3gan hehe.” The Gerard Johnstone–directed horror film hits (the Dougie in) theaters January 6, 2023.

This post has been updated.