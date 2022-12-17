Mamma Mia! May Go Again for a Third Time

A third Mamma Mia film? I’m listening… Photo: Universal Studios

Get ready to renew your passport or at least your AMC A-List membership so this news won’t be slipping through your fingers. It’s time to take another trip to Greece, New York, and a mystery third location. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker recently told Screen Rant that the Mamma Mia! films were always intended to be a trilogy, and says that idea has plenty of fan and cast support. (Amanda Seyfried stated she wants eight films.) “Judy Craymer, the genius producer behind the musical and the first two films, always plans for it to be a trilogy. That’s all I can say,” teased Parker. “The first one made an enormous amount of money, and I think we made a fair amount too. I know that there is a hunger for a third, and I know that she has a plan. Wouldn’t it be lovely?” It would be MORE than lovely — we’d love to take a chance on a third Mamma Mia! film. There is one final question: Does their mother (Meryl Streep) know of the hopeful news? We hope there’s at least a flashback scene in the works.