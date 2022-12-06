Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images and The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Margot Robbie saw an opportunity and took it. The opportunity being a kiss scene with Babylon co-star Brad Pitt. “That wasn’t in the script,” Robbie told E! News on December 5, referring to the moment where the two lock lips in the upcoming Damien Chazelle film. “But I thought, When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it.” Robbie plays an aspiring actress in Babylon, set in 1920s Hollywood, that chronicles the end of the silent-film era and transition to talkies. Pitt, currently facing abuse allegations from ex Angelina Jolie, plays a veteran actor lost in the abyss of industry change and the excess of the Jazz Age. Apparently, the kiss scene was “great,” according to Robbie, though it took convincing Chazelle to let her improvise it. “I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack,’” Robbie recalled. “And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could — wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.’ And he was like, ‘It does work for the character,’ and I was like, ‘I think so.’” They did a take and Chazelle was sold. The actor says she also kissed co-star Katherine Waterson, but she’s not sure if it made the cut. Hyping up the kiss scene is one way to promote the film. After divisive first reactions made their way around the internet, maybe the promise of a once-in-a-lifetime kiss will get people to theaters on December 23.