’Tis the Season for Mariah Carey to Set Yet Another Record

Photo: James Devaney/CBS via Getty Images

Mariah Carey might not legally be the Queen of Christmas, but her reign over the festive season is undeniable. On December 24, she set yet another record with “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which is already the longest-running holiday No.1 song of all time. The hit track now also boasts the most single-day streams on Spotify’s global chart, having received 21.273 million streams this Christmas Eve. Carey has broken this particular Spotify record four times. She did not go easy on Adele’s “Easy on Me,” which has been bumped down to second place with 19.747 million single-day streams.

While it might be up for debate exactly where “All I Want for Christmas” came from, we feel pretty certain about where it’s going: straight to the top of the winter charts. Last week, the track hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the tenth time since 2019. This made her the only woman to ever have three songs — “All I Want for Christmas,” “One Sweet Day” and “We Belong Together” — all top the chart for double-digit weeks. The last pre-Carey seasonal single to hit No. 1 was “The Chipmunk Song.” Many musicians have put out Christmas contenders in the years since, but it seems that people just keep having a very merry Carey Christmas.