Matt Rogers Is a Seasonally Ubiquitous Prince

Matt Rogers was never a big fan of Christmas music. When he was a kid, he hated that all the pop songs he loved listening to on the radio suddenly disappeared in December and Christmas music replaced them for the whole month. He tells Into It host Sam Sanders that maybe that’s the reason he decided to write his own pop holiday songs. “Hottest Female Up in Whoville,” “Lube for the Sleigh,” and “God’s Up To Some Tricks” all feature on his new Showtime special, Have You Heard of Christmas? He and Sam discuss his journey to become the Prince of Christmas and debate whether peppermint bark, Beyoncé’s appearance on Punk’d ruining Christmas for underprivileged kids, and the lyrics to “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” deserve a place in Christmas culture.