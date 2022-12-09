Get in Losers, Reneé Rapp Is Playing Regina George Again

Photo: Steven Simione/Getty Images

The Mean Girls movie musical is finally starting to fetch its cast. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Reneé Rapp will watch the world burn as Regina George for the second time in her career. She previously played the leader of the Plastics in the Broadway stage adaptation of the hit 2004 movie. After enrolling in Sex Lives of College Girls’ Essex College, Rapp will now head back to high school with a new cast of classmates. Mare of Easttown’s Angourie Rice will play Cady, who transfers from Africa and gets caught up in Regina’s popular clique. Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) and Jaquel Spivey (A Strange Loop) will play Cady’s artsy outsider friends Janis and Damien, respectively.

Tina Fey first announced this project, which is set to debut on Paramount+, back in 2020, explaining that she just isn’t ready to let go of these teens. “They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly,” she said in a statement at the time. Fey wrote the original Mean Girls movie and the book for the Mean Girls Broadway show, so naturally, she’s also writing the script for this feature. She’ll also produce alongside SNL’s Lorne Michaels. Jeff Richmond, Fey’s husband and the creator of the 30 Rock theme, will compose the music, while Nell Benjamin will provide lyrics. No release date has been announced yet. We wish we could offer you a prediction, but come on. It’s not like we have ESPN or something.