Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Shares Support for Women Amid Tory Lanez Trial

Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for 40/40 Club

Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine, has issued a statement of support for women amid the Tory Lanez trial. His public message comes on the same day that jurors began deliberating in the case to determine whether Lanez shot at Megan’s feet in July 2020. “To any woman especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice I feel for you,” Pardi wrote on his Instagram Story. “when you do find the courage to speak up.. it seems you will be ridiculed.. your credibility will [be] questioned.. your entire past will be held under a magnifying glass.. in an instant you can go from victim to defendant in the eyes of the public.” Several men in the music industry have insinuated that Megan lied about the shooting, and her sexual history has also come under increased scrutiny as the trial has continued. “I don’t want to live,” she reportedly testified at one point. “I wish he had just shot and killed me if I had to go through this torture.” Megan and Pardi, who first met while working together on her Grammy-winning “Savage” remix, celebrated their second anniversary together this past October. “To any one with a daughter sister mother niece or aunt.. I pray for their protection.. I pray for their covering,” Pardi concluded in his message. “I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend, Pardi, in new Instagram story:



“To any woman, especially ones of color that has suffered an injustice, I feel for you .. When you do find the courage to speak up .. it seems you will be ridiculed […] I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.” pic.twitter.com/QSNDzqbFQq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 22, 2022