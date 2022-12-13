Megan Thee Stallion Confronts Tory Lanez in Court

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion finally got her day in court on December 13 when she told a Los Angeles jury that Tory Lanez had shot her in the feet more than two years ago after a party. “I just don’t feel good … I can’t believe I have to come in here and do this,” Meg said shortly after taking the stand at Lanez’s criminal trial, according to the Los Angeles Times. Lanez is charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and possessing a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; he also faces one felony count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence in relation to the July 12, 2020, incident.

Approximately 24 Meg supporters congregated outside the downtown L.A. courthouse in “solidarity” with the “Savage” star, Rolling Stone﻿’s Nancy Dillon reported.

While on the stand, Meg detailed the events that had unfolded that evening. She testified that she, Lanez, his bodyguard, and a friend, Kelsey Harris, were driving away from Kylie Jenner’s pool party and that Lanez was upset that Meg had wanted to leave. Meg alleged that he turned around in the SUV and demanded that she “stop lying” about their relationship, the Times quoted her as saying. Meg said she and Lanez were friends and had become closer after bonding over the deaths of their mothers. Sometimes their relationship was sexual — a detail that had been revealed in the vehicle in front of Harris, she said. Harris allegedly had a “crush” on Meg, and this revelation fanned the flames of the argument. Lanez called both Meg and Harris “bitches and hoes,” and the discussion turned into an argument about their careers in music, per the newspaper.

Meg asked for the SUV to stop so she could get out. As she left the vehicle, Lanez allegedly fired five shots at her and shouted, “Dance, bitch!,” hitting her in the feet, the Times said. “I’m in shock. I’m scared. I hear the gun going off, and I can’t believe he’s shooting at me,” Meg told the jurors. After the shooting, they all drove away in the SUV, and Meg tried to slow the bleeding with towels that were in the back seat. Lanez allegedly told Meg and Harris that he would give them $1 million each if they didn’t tell the cops about the shooting. The car was stopped by police a few minutes later on Hollywood Boulevard. Jurors were presented with body-camera footage that showed officers ordering all four people in the SUV — including Meg as she was bleeding — onto the ground before they were detained.

At first, Meg didn’t report the shooting. She said in court on Tuesday that she wasn’t comfortable speaking with the authorities, as the incident had unfolded just months after the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. “At the time, we are at the height of police brutality … I felt like if I said this man has just shot me, they might shoot first and ask questions later,” the Times quoted her as saying. “I don’t feel safe in the car. I don’t feel safe with the police officers, either.” Meg came forward against Lanez several weeks later in an Instagram Live, claiming that one of his reps was trying to spread fake information about the shooting.

