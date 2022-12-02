Takeoff’s First Posthumous Verse Appears on Metro Boomin’s New Album

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

In his short life, Takeoff was a remarkably prolific rapper, and that’s not set to change anytime soon. The Migos member’s first posthumous verse arrived December 2, just a month after his death, on Metro Boomin’s new album Heroes & Villains. Takeoff features on the last song, “Feel the Fiyaaaah,” alongside A$AP Rocky. In his verse, Takeoff shows off some alphabetical wordplay and shouts out fellow Atlanta rapper Gunna’s song “pushin p” while rapping over a sample of “Feel the Fire,” by Peabo Bryson. The feature was a surprise, not listed on the album’s track list in advance, but just the latest collab between Takeoff and Metro, another Atlantan who previously worked with Migos, producing their song “Bad and Boujee.” After Takeoff’s shooting death in November, Metro called the rapper his “brother.” “I can’t even really put into words how bright and warming of a genuine soul he was,” he wrote. “Music brought us together 10 years ago but played a small role in our friendship and brotherhood overall.”

The Takeoff feature comes on the heels of a few developments since the rapper’s death. Offset, Takeoff’s fellow Migos member, performed for the first time since Takeoff’s death on December 1, at the Miami club E11EVEN during Art Basel. That same day, a suspect was arrested in Takeoff’s killing in Houston. Police announced Patrick Clark, 33, has been charged with the murder on December 2.