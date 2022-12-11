Good Golly, Aunt Dolly’s Coming to Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton. Photo: Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images

It turns out Hannah Montana and her Aunt Dolly are real people, and they’ll be co-hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Dolly Parton is set to join eponymous host Miley Cyrus, and they’ll probably, hopefully sing a duet of “Auld Lang Syne” remixed with “Jolene.” The Lorne Michaels–produced show returns to NBC with various festive spectacles and star-studded performances planned, though details are slim at the moment. Parton — who’s Cyrus’s godmother and a frequent source for her raucous covers — replaces the pathologically cuffed and employed Pete Davidson, who co-hosted last year’s inaugural show, which featured artists Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow, and Saweetie. Its first iteration was a ratings miracle for NBC. Delivering NBC’s best New Year’s Eve viewership in both the 18–49 and 18–34 demographics since 2014, the show had no choice but to return with a Dolly Parton–shaped bang. Holding our breath for Hannah Montana and Aunt Dolly’s first acoustic performance of “True Friend” since its Disney Channel debut in 2007.

On December 9’s The Tonight Show, Miley told Jimmy Fallon that Sia, Latto and Rae Sremmurd would also be appearing on the show. “As we get closer to the show, I want to start revealing who else we have,” she said. “But the lineup is very me. It is curated in a way that makes no sense, but makes total sense.” She also shaved Fallon’s beard? It was a busy night. Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party airs live on NBC and Peacock December 31 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

This story has been updated throughout.