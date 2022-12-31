Miley Cyrus Might Bring More Than a Party for the New Year

Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Miley Cyrus has been teaming up with her godmother Dolly Parton in preparation for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. But Cyrus may have a New Year’s surprise up her sleeve. Fans have spotted posters, teasing a potential new music release from the star. Decked out in big sunglasses, blonde hair, and red lips, Cyrus is posed next to several posters, dated for January 13. Coincidentally, it is the same day as her ex Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. Each poster has a different phrase marking Cyrus’s independence: “I can take myself dancing,” “I can love me better than you can,” “I can buy myself flowers,” etc. Vulture has reached out to Cyrus’s reps for comment if new music is indeed coming. Hopefully, Cyrus will make the big announcement tonight as she rings in the New Year, as there is now a countdown to about an hour before midnight on her website.

