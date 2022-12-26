Miley Cyrus Doesn’t Want to be on Morrissey’s New Album

Photo: Charles Sykes/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank

The last time Miley Cyrus freaked out, she just kept looking down. Now, she’s telling record labels that she won’t see them again. According to Morrissey’s website, Cyrus has asked Capitol Records to remove her backing vocals and feature from his unreleased song “I Am Veronica.” Morrissey, just one day before the news, split with Capitol Records and his management just before Christmas, which may have contributed to Cyrus’s request. She “volunteered her backing vocals almost two years ago” for the unreleased album Bonfire of Teenagers; the release schedule for the album has been unclear as Capitol Records technically still owns it. Bonfire of Teenagers was initially scheduled to be released sometime in February 2023 however, since the split, Morrissey has deleted the announcement post from his Instagram. Maybe Cyrus will invite him to her New Year’s party since it seems like his schedule is now free.