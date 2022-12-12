Minx Suffers a Not-So-Sexy Cancelation

Photo: HBO Max

Minx is one of the latest casualties in the Warner Bros. Discovery budget cuts. According to Variety, the show was preparing the wrap-up production on season two this week when the news dropped that the show would be canceled. The show’s first season will be removed from HBO Max, with production company Lionsgate planning to shop it to other networks. Star Ophelia Lovibond posted to her Instagram story photos from set today, showing that the crew is still “rolling” and working on the production. In a statement to Variety, Lionsgate stated: “We have enjoyed a good partnership with HBO Max and are working closely to find a new opportunity for ‘Minx,’ so current, and new viewers, can continue this journey with us.” The show will also be removed from the streaming platform.

Minx wasn’t the only show cut today by HBO Max; Love Life, The Nevers, and Sweet Life were all canceled by the streamer this week. According to Deadline, HBO Max is going through an “end of the year financial review” resulting in many cancelations and removal from the service.

I am obviously disappointed that Minx (along with several other shows yet to be announced) is leaving HBO Max. I’m proud of the show we’ve made and am confident that the audience will come with us to our new home. Thank you to the best cast and crew in the business. #minxonmax — Ellen Rapoport (@ellenrapoport) December 12, 2022