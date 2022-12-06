The Oscars Are Sad There Won’t Be a Sequel to The Holiday

Photo: Universal Pictures via MUBI Me (L) and whichever streaming service has The Holiday on it (R).

The cast and crew of the 2006 Christmas romance The Holiday are really taking more of a The Permanent Vacation from the franchise. Despite recent rumors to the contrary, writer-director Nancy Meyers and stars Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet will not be making a sequel to the most beautiful wife-swap ever aired. “So many DM’s about this — sorry but it’s not true,” Meyers posted to Instagram on December 6 to deny the rumors, prompting the literal Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to respond with three sobbing emojis, because they just lost a future Oscars sweep that will never be.

The Sun first reported that there would be a sequel, citing a source who told the U.K. publication, “The plan is to start filming next year,” and “The main talent are all signed up.” Winslet told ET the same day that “sadly it’s not true,” though she seemed to be keen on the idea, saying that “it would be so fun to see Miles and Iris get back together. I kind of imagine, like, how cute would their children be? … Tiny Jack Blacks running around everywhere.” That would, in fact, rule. Maybe they can use that concept for something else.