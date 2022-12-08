National Board of Review Names Top Gun: Maverick Best Film of 2022

Michelle! Michelle! Michelle! Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos Courtesy of Paramount Pictures and A24

The National Board of Review has taken a swing and said 2022 was a year for big movies, popular movies — the kinds of movies with big-name stars and things that go zoom in the sky. The voting body of film professionals and enthusiasts has named Top Gun: Maverick Best Film of the year, topping a list that also includes such action-packed features as Avatar: The Way of Water, Everything Everywhere All at Once, RRR, and The Woman King. Clearly it was a year for big exciting action without names like DC or Marvel attached. Other honorees include Steven Spielberg for Best Director, Aftersun’s Charlotte Wells for Best Directorial Debut, and acting awards for Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, and Janelle Monáe. NBR president Annie Schulhof credited Top Gun: Maverick for “making an incredibly popular film that brought audiences back to theaters, while at the same time being a full-on cinematic achievement.” The awards gala will take place on January 8 in New York City. Below, the entire list of NBR winners.

Best Film: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Director: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Actor: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actress: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor: Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actress: Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Adapted Screenplay: Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Original Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Breakthrough Performance: Danielle Deadwyler, Till, and Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans

Best Directorial Debut: Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Best Animated Feature: Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Best International Film: Close

Best Documentary: Sr.

Best Ensemble: Women Talking

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

NBR Freedom of Expression Awards:

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Argentina, 1985

Top Films (in alphabetical order):

Aftersun

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Till

The Woman King

Women Talking

Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order):

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Decision to Leave

EO

Saint Omer

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order):

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

All That Breathes

Descendant

Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb

Wildcat

Top Ten Independent Films (in alphabetical order):

Armageddon Time

Emily the Criminal

The Eternal Daughter

Funny Pages

The Inspection

Living

A Love Song

Nanny

The Wonder

To Leslie