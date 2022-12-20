Some Native Americans Are Boycotting Avatar 2

Photo: 20th Century Studios

Not everyone wants to go back to Pandora. According to the LA Times, several Native American groups are protesting the release of James Cameron’s Avatar sequel over resurfaced comments from the director. In 2010, Cameron campaigned against the building of the giant Belo Monte hydroelectric dam in the Amazon and spoke about how he was inspired to write Avatar from learning from indigenous people. “I felt like I was 130 years back in time watching what the Lakota Sioux might have been saying at a point when they were being pushed and they were being killed and they were being asked to displace and they were being given some form of compensation,” Cameron said in the resurface comments from The Guardian. “This was a driving force for me in the writing of Avatar — I couldn’t help but think that if they [the Lakota Sioux] had had a time-window and they could see the future … and they could see their kids committing suicide at the highest suicide rates in the nation … because they were hopeless and they were a dead-end society — which is what is happening now — they would have fought a lot harder.”

Indigenous leaders like Yuè Begay felt insulted by Cameron’s comments about the Sioux nation and called for a boycott of the film. Joanna Brewer, a professor from Smith College, also called for a protest of the film. “James Cameron apparently made Avatar to inspire all my dead ancestors to “fight harder”. Eff right off with that savior complex, bud. And everyone, please go watch a real native movie instead of that badly appropriated blue trash,” they tweeted. The film has already grossed $435 million globally over the past weekend, but groups have offered alternative films if movie lovers wanted another option to watch films inspired by Native American culture.

