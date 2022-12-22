The New That ’90s Show Trailer Welcomes You to Chez Fez

That ’70s Show was, at its core, a sitcom about a reasonable Wisconsin couple (Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith) getting constantly accosted by a gaggle of no-good, horny stoner teens. You would hope that after the kids all moved on from Point Place High School, the Formans would finally have been able to find some peace and quiet, but no, they’re stirred from their retirement in the trailer for That ’90s Show, a Netflix reboot following Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon)’s daughter, Leia (Callie Haverda) as she spends the summer at her grandparents place and finds some friends to party with in the basement. The new trailer mercifully doesn’t overdo it with ‘90s references: one of the teens insults another by calling them “Osh Kosh B’Gosh,” another offers the stoner conspiracy that “Sheryl Crow isn’t actually a crow.” More exciting is the return of the original cast: Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) has stayed in town and started a salon called “Chez Fez,” while Eric and Donna talk about having a hard time with their kid, who, by the way, they definitely named after Star Wars, right? The summer of 1995 begins January 19.

