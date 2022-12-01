This Month’s Highlight
1923
Y’all love Yellowstone so much that Taylor Sheridan can now afford to have a spinoff series with both Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as the leads. The pair join the family as Jacob and Cara Dutton in this prequel to Yellowstone (and sequel to 1883), which puts you in the middle of the Prohibition as the Duttons fight through the era’s Great Depression. (Streaming December 18.)
Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — December 2022
Noteworthy selections in bold.
Available December 1
Bose
A League of Their Own
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
Are We There Yet?
Capture the Flag
Clear and Present Danger
Cloverfield
Coyote Ugly
Dead Again
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Doubt
Eight Men Out
Election
Elizabethtown
Footloose
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Friday the 13th
Guys and Dolls
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers
Head of State
Heist
If Beale Street Could Talk
In the Line of Fire
Jane Eyre
Just Wright
Kinky Boots
Little Women
Malcolm X
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible III
Moonstruck
Muppets from Space
Muriel’s Wedding
My Left Foot
Ordinary People
Pet Sematary (1989)
Regarding Henry
Rosemary’s Baby
Rudy
Saturday Night Fever
Scrooge
Sherlock Gnomes
Shutter Island
Sleepless in Seattle
Small Soldiers
Southside with You
Terminator Genisys
The Breakfast Club
The Cave
The Color of Money
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Forbidden Kingdom
The Honeymooners
The Hurt Locker
The Legend of Bagger Vance
The Muppets Take Manhattan
The Peacemaker
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Wiz
Thief
True Grit
Uncle Buck
What’s Love Got to Do with It
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Wild Things
Witness
Wuthering Heights
Young Guns
Young Sherlock Holmes
Available December 3
Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe
The Story of Santa Claus
Available December 4
Fit for Christmas
Available December 5
Celeste and Jesse Forever
Available December 6
The Check Up with Dr. David Agus, premiere
Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22, premiere
Available December 7
Mob Wives, seasons 1–6
PAW Patrol, season 7
Available December 11
Must Love Christmas
National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrate 100 Years
Available December 12
Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders
Dog
Available December 13
Sampled, premiere
Available December 14
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, season 15
Everybody Loves Raymond, seasons 1–9
RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 13
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked, season 12
True Life Crime, season 1
Available December 15
The Game, season 2 premiere
Available December 16
Snow Day, premiere
Metallica Presents: Helping Hands Concert
Available December 18
1923, premiere
When Christmas Was Young
Available December 20
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All
Available December 21
Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012), season 3
The Andy Griffith Show, seasons 1–8
Available December 22
Top Gun: Maverick
Available December 23
The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove
Available December 24
Detroit
Available December 27
Django Unchained
Available December 28
Gunsmoke, seasons 1-14
The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman
Available December 31
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash
