Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Peacock's library; we recommend the titles worth watching.

This Month’s Highlight

1923

Y’all love Yellowstone so much that Taylor Sheridan can now afford to have a spinoff series with both Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as the leads. The pair join the family as Jacob and Cara Dutton in this prequel to Yellowstone (and sequel to 1883), which puts you in the middle of the Prohibition as the Duttons fight through the era’s Great Depression. (Streaming December 18.)

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — December 2022

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available December 1

Bose

A League of Their Own

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Are We There Yet?

Capture the Flag

Clear and Present Danger

Cloverfield

Coyote Ugly

Dead Again

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Doubt

Eight Men Out

Election

Elizabethtown

Footloose

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Friday the 13th

Guys and Dolls

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers

Head of State

Heist

If Beale Street Could Talk

In the Line of Fire

Jane Eyre

Just Wright

Kinky Boots

Little Women

Malcolm X

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible III

Moonstruck

Muppets from Space

Muriel’s Wedding

My Left Foot

Ordinary People

Pet Sematary (1989)

Regarding Henry

Rosemary’s Baby

Rudy

Saturday Night Fever

Scrooge

Sherlock Gnomes

Shutter Island

Sleepless in Seattle

Small Soldiers

Southside with You

Terminator Genisys

The Breakfast Club

The Cave

The Color of Money

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Forbidden Kingdom

The Honeymooners

The Hurt Locker

The Legend of Bagger Vance

The Muppets Take Manhattan

The Peacemaker

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Wiz

Thief

True Grit

Uncle Buck

What’s Love Got to Do with It

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

Wild Things

Witness

Wuthering Heights

Young Guns

Young Sherlock Holmes

Available December 3

Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire

Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe

The Story of Santa Claus

Available December 4

Fit for Christmas

Available December 5

Celeste and Jesse Forever

Available December 6

The Check Up with Dr. David Agus, premiere

Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22, premiere

Available December 7

Mob Wives, seasons 1–6

PAW Patrol, season 7

Available December 11

Must Love Christmas

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrate 100 Years

Available December 12

Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders

Dog﻿

Available December 13

Sampled, premiere

Available December 14

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, season 15

Everybody Loves Raymond, seasons 1–9

RuPaul’s Drag Race, season 13

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked, season 12

True Life Crime, season 1

Available December 15

The Game, season 2 premiere

Available December 16

Snow Day, premiere

Metallica Presents: Helping Hands Concert

Available December 18

1923, premiere

When Christmas Was Young

Available December 20

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All

Available December 21

Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012), season 3

The Andy Griffith Show, seasons 1–8

Available December 22

Top Gun: Maverick

Available December 23

The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove

Available December 24

Detroit

Available December 27

Django Unchained

Available December 28

Gunsmoke, seasons 1-14

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman

Available December 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash