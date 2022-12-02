New York Film Critics Circle Liked Aftersun and Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Aftersun. Photo: A24

If your favorite season is awards season, then you’re officially in your element. Following the Gotham Awards, New York’s next awards show is keeping the hungry folks over at the Vulture Movie Fantasy League satiated. The New York Film Critics’ Circle Awards on December 2 help set the tone for the award season. So, when NYFCC answers questions like “Is Marcel the Shell with Shoes On really an animated picture?” with a resounding, “Yes, and it was the best animated picture of the year!” — it matters. The awards can also spell success for slightly less-budgeted contenders like Aftersun, starring Paul Mescal, which won at the Gotham Awards. Below, find all the wins from the 2022 NYFCC.

Best Non-Fiction Film: All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Best Supporting Actress: Keke Palmer, Nope

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best First Film: Aftersun

Best Animated Feature: Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

﻿Best Cinematography: Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick