Much has changed in the world since the release of the original Avatar, but reviews for its long-awaited sequel are hitting many of the same notes they did 13 years ago: The conflict’s generic, the dialogue ho-hum … but who cares, book me a ticket to Pandora! The original came close to winning Best Picture , and Way of Water has shown up on the NBR and AFI top-ten lists as well as in the Globes’ Best Drama category, suggesting it’ll be a presence in this race as well. Whether the film “saves theaters” or not, I suspect the sheer scale of the spectacle will help assuage the Oscars’ now-perennial anxieties about winning over ordinary moviegoers.

Women Talking

The Golden Globes gave us something to talk about when they left Sarah Polley’s intimate drama out of the Picture, Director, and Acting races. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has reformed its membership, but the new-and-improved HFPA still has zero overlap with the Academy, so this doesn’t necessarily mean the death of Women Talking’s Oscar dreams. Still, it’s a sign the film may not be as strong as it appeared out of Telluride, especially as it also missed a few crucial categories at the Critics’ Choice Award nominations. I’m reminded of Little Women, another female-led contender that suffered some shocking snubs at the Globes. The March sisters were able to get their mojo back by doing brisk business at the holiday box office, a move I don’t suspect is in Women Talking’s playbook. Can these debating Mennonites become enough of a Cause to rebound anyway?