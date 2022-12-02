Oscar Futures: Is the Academy Ready to Forgive Will Smith?

Down

Will Smith, Emancipation

He’s banned from the ceremony for the next ten years, but will the owner of the most famous palm this side of Ruben Östlund be able to nab a nomination anyway? For a Best Actor vehicle, Emancipation is more of a physical feat than an emotive one and most impressive as a display of movie-star presence: Will Smith commands the screen for long stretches without the aid of dialogue. (Thanks to a leaden script, the parts when he does speak are among the film’s weakest.) If there’s a Best Actor race worth trying to sneak into, it’s this one, and Smith has been careful to cut a penitent figure on the campaign trail. Considering the history, though, Emancipation would probably have to be undeniable for Smith to have a shot. I’m skeptical.