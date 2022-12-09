Oscar Futures: Will The Whale Sink or Swim?

Up

The National Board of Review has a reputation as one of the stodgier precursors, but this year, the collection of filmmakers, academics, and movie nerds displayed a surprising need for speed, handing Top Gun: Maverick their Best Film prize. While the NBR’s top pick is hardly predictive with Best Picture — Green Book is the only overlap in the past decade — you could take this honor as proof the cognoscenti are indeed willing to embrace a billion-dollar grosser. Having also cracked the AFI’s top-ten list on Friday, Maverick is seemingly assured of a Best Picture nomination, but could we be underestimating its chances of winning the whole thing? The preferential ballot often rewards the film with the fewest haters, and amid a polarizing Oscar crop, that looks like it might be Top Gun.