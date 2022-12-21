Taylor Swift’s All Too Well Oscar Hopes Are Long Gone

So casually cruel in the name of being honest. Photo: Taylor Swift/YouTube

Maybe it got lost in translation. Maybe she asked for too much. Maybe her short film was a masterpiece until the Academy tore it all up. Regardless, Taylor Swift’s All Too Well won’t be up for an Oscar, failing to make the shortlist for Best Live-Action Short Film. The snub came after Swift, who wrote and directed the 15-minute movie, worked hard on the campaign trail. She screened it and spoke at both the Toronto and Tribeca film festivals, waxed about her favorite directors, showed her directorial bonafides with a behind-the-scenes video, and even got into a “Directors on Directors” conversation with Martin McDonagh for Variety. Still, that wasn’t enough for the Academy, which has never nominated a music video. (Kendrick Lamar’s We Cry Together short also didn’t qualify.) When Swift promotes her feature debut in a few years, she’ll remember this all too well.

Swift’s Oscar hopes for this year aren’t entirely dashed either — with her song for Where the Crawdads Sing, “Carolina,” making it on the Best Original Song shortlist. It’s shaping up to be one of the starriest years yet for the category with songs by Rihanna, Lady Gaga, the Weeknd, and Selena Gomez making the cut. (One snub there? Recent winners Billie Eilish and Finneas for their Turning Red song, “Nobody Like U.”) If Swift needs to commiserate with a woman who knows a thing or two about snubs, she can hit up her fellow shortlistee Diane Warren — eyeing her 14th Oscar nom but yet to eke out a win.

Below are the full shortlists for Best Live-Action Short and Original Song along with other categories including Best Documentary Feature and Short, International Feature, Animated Short, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, and Visual Effects.

Best Documentary Film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Bad Axe

Children of the Mist

Descendant

Fire of Love

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Hidden Letters

A House Made of Splinters

The Janes

Last Flight Home

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Retrograde

The Territory

Best Documentary Short Film

American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

Anastasia

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices From a Plantation Prison

As Far As They Can Run

The Elephant Whisperers

The Flagmakers

Happiness Is £4 Million

Haulout

Holding Moses

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear

Shut Up and Paint

Stranger at the Gate

38 at the Garden

Best International Film

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Corsage (Austria)

Close (Belgium)

Return to Seoul (Cambodia)

Holy Spider (Denmark)

Saint Omer (France)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Last Film Show (India)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Mexico)

The Blue Caftan (Morocco)

Joyland (Pakistan)

EO (Poland)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Cairo Conspiracy (Sweden)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Crimes of the Future

Elvis

Emancipation

The Whale

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Devotion

Don’t Worry Darling

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best Original Song

“Time” from Amsterdam

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

“Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Til You’re Home” from A Man Called Otto

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR

“My Mind & Me” from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

“Good Afternoon” from Spirited

“Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman

“Stand Up” from Till

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

“Dust & Ash” from The Voice of Dust and Ash

“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing

“New Body Rhumba” from White Noise

Best Animated Short Film

Black Slide

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Debutante

The Flying Sailor

The Garbage Man

Ice Merchants

It’s Nice in Here

More Than I Want to Remember

My Year of Dicks

New Moon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Passenger

Save Ralph

Sierra

Steakhouse

Best Live-Action Short Film

All in Favor

Almost Home

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le pupille

The Lone Wolf

Nakam

Night Ride

Plastic Killer

The Red Suitcase

The Right Words

Sideral

The Treatment

Tula

Warsha

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

Thirteen Lives

Top Gun: Maverick